NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded Saturday afternoon to a fire involving multiple boats near Inlet Point Drive in Wilmington.

Officials with New Hanover County Fire and Rescue say the fire was extinguished around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

