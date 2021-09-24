Woody White resigns from UNCW Board of Trustees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former New Hanover County commissioner Woody White shared a letter of resignation on Twitter Thursday.

White informed the UNCW Board of Trustees of his resignation “effective immediately.”

According to the UNCW website, White was initially appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2018 and reappointed in 2019 for a term ending in 2023.

His tweet included a copy of his resignation letter and a comment saying how the university where his dad graduated in 1976 used to be different, “a place that valued free expression, welcomed all points of view.”

White wrote that was no longer the case and that he’d “chosen to engage elsewhere.”

In a follow-up tweet, White expressed bewilderment at people who made large donations to liberal universities paying “lip service to conservative values” and said he intended to do what he could to change the rhetoric.

He concluded, “It starts with cutting off the money, and electing legislators that value change.”

