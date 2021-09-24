Wilmington man on parole for murder heading back to prison on gun charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man who was on parole for a 2009 murder conviction is now heading back to prison.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Daryl Spencer Scott was convicted by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given the maximum allowable sentence of 19-32 months in prison.

During the trial, a Wilmington police officer testified that he observed a passenger in Scott’s vehicle engage in what he believed was a drug transaction on Princess Place Drive on Feb. 14, 2020. The officer would later stop the vehicle for expired tags.

A search of the car revealed a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, which Scott admitted to possessing. Drug paraphernalia, including a scale and bindles used in the packaging heroin, were also confiscated.

Scott was previously convicted of second-degree murder for his role in the 2007 drive-by shooting death of Willie Duane Davis. He received 12.5-16 years in prison and was released in 2019. Three other men were convicted for the murder.

Scott has pending drug charges in New Hanover County following a July arrest, prosecutors say.

