UNCW chancellor to retire in June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli announced Friday that he will retire effective June 30, 2022.

“The success that our students, faculty, staff and alumni have achieved in recent years has been nothing short of outstanding,” Sartarelli said. “I am immensely proud to have served UNCW during such a pivotal time in history, and I want to thank the Seahawk community for making this great university so special. Leaving UNCW and the City of Wilmington will not be easy for my wife Kathy and me, but we are looking forward to a new adventure.”

Sartarelli has been the university’s chancellor since July 1, 2015.

UNC System President Peter Hans noted that UNCW’s student population has increased 24 percent under Sartarelli’s direction.

“Chancellor Sartarelli has taken UNC Wilmington to new heights, leading with ambition all while handling serious challenges posed by hurricanes and the pandemic,” Hans said. “I’m so grateful for his steady and visionary leadership, and I know all Seahawks join me in thanking him for his service to UNCW and the state.”

Earlier this year, UNCW ranked 19th in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Bachelor’s Programs.

University officials said Hans will work with Gidget Kidd, Chair of the UNCW Board of Trustees, on next steps in the search for a new chancellor.

Sartarelli released the following statement Friday:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

Every fall, when a new academic year begins, I look back on all that we have accomplished together and ahead to all that we have yet to achieve. This year, when I reflected on my earliest days at the university, beginning July 1, 2015, and glanced ahead to next fall, when UNCW will celebrate its 75th anniversary, I realized that the timing is right for the leadership of this great university to transition from me to a new Chancellor.

In a few moments, the message below will be shared with the full Seahawk community, but I wanted you to be among the first to know that I plan to retire effective June 30, 2022. Serving as Chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been an honor and a privilege for me. Thank you for making it the most exciting, interesting and rewarding journey I’ve ever had.

I already know that my wife Kathy and I won’t say good-bye when we depart next summer. Instead, we will say, wings up, Seahawks! Set your sights on new heights and keep soaring.

Yours in Seahawk Spirit,

Jose V. Sartarelli Chancellor

