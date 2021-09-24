Troopers provide updated suspect vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol has released an updated description of the suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, Ammad O’Neil Brown, 25, of Wilmington, was pulled over on the right shoulder of Carolina Beach Road near Mcquillian Drive with a flat tire. Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle traveling north on Carolina Beach Road at approximately 12:51 a.m.

The vehicle is described as a dark in color, likely black, 2014 Honda Civic LX with significant damage to front passenger-side bumper, with a broken front passenger-side headlight assembly, damaged front passenger fender, and a missing passenger-side mirror.

“We do know there are witnesses that passed by the scene and probably saw the victim outside of the vehicle, or possibly saw the suspect’s vehicle apply brakes or swerve near the victim’s car which was parked on the right shoulder of Carolina Beach Road facing north,” the Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

Anyone who drove by the scene around 1 a.m. is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 or dial *HP and ask for Sgt. Young.

A stock image of the style of black Honda Civic that troopers are searching for. (Highway Patrol)

