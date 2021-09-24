Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The mystery surrounding the death of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in Myrtle Beach continues to unfold.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that Sheridan Wahl’s car was not at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department where her body was discovered.

WMBF News obtained the initial incident report filed by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office regarding Wahl’s disappearance. The incident report reveals that deputies were dispatched around 2 p.m. Sunday to Keith Lane in Scranton for a vehicle fire.

“Upon arrival I observed a burgundy colored Toyota Corolla in a ditch in a corn field (sic) which had been burned,” according to the incident report.

It was also noted in the report that there was no license tag on the vehicle and the VIN could not be read.

The incident report went on to state that on Tuesday morning, deputies were dispatched to the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department for a deceased female’s body at the location, which is about 10 miles away from where the burned vehicle was found.

“Before I arrived information was given over the radio that the female could possibly be a missing female from Florida,” the incident report states.

The coroner’s office confirmed the body found at the fire department was Wahl’s.

The cause of her death has not been released by an autopsy will be done on Friday at MUSC, according to the Florence County coroner.

The investigation into Wahl’s disappearance began when a police report showed she had come to Myrtle Beach to visit her father.

She was last seen Sunday afternoon along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she FaceTimed with her mother after she was unable to get into the Rent Me Superstore because she was not wearing any shoes, according to the Myrtle Beach police report. Now the Florence Sheriff’s Office incident report shows that when Wahl was discovered at the fire department, she did not have any shoes on at that point either.

The police report from Myrtle Beach also stated that Wahl told her mother that she was going to drive back home to Florida on Sunday night.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that Wahl had left Myrtle Beach safely before being found in Florence County.

The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency in the case.

