Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

School employee suspended for wearing blackface to protest district’s vaccine policies

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (Gray News) - An Oregon school employee was placed on administrative leave for wearing blackface during a protest against the school district’s COVID-19 policies.

A Newberg Public Schools District employee, who did not give her name, said she showed up to school on Sept. 17 with a darkened face to protest the district’s policy that unvaccinated staff must social distance.

She likened the policy to segregation and said she wanted to channel Rosa Parks and the Civil Rights era.

The employee said she doesn’t understand why her actions are causing offense and accusations of racism.

“On Friday, September 17, I showed up to school, and I put on some dark makeup on the parts that were showing my skin, including my hands,” she said. “And I came in hopes to represent Rosa Parks, who I admire for standing up during her time when segregation was taking place. I felt like I and others who are unvaccinated, we’re starting to experience segregation.”

The district held a community meeting after the incident and the Newberg Public Schools released a statement Monday.

In the statement, they condemned the employee’s action, acknowledging the use of blackface to demean Black people in the U.S. and “the trauma it evokes regardless of intention.”

Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock said he’s “horrified, angry and ashamed” about what happened.

“This goes against everything I and the vast majority of NSD staff believe, and is unfathomably offensive,” he said in a statement.

Blackface was originally used in 19th-century minstrel shows by white actors in negative and mocking depictions of Black people.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane
The Villages at Battleship Point
Development proposed on west bank of Cape Fear River would change Wilmington’s skyline

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
Canines for Service (Source: Canines for Service)
September is Service Dog Awareness Month
Daryl Spencer Scott
Wilmington man on parole for murder heading back to prison on gun charge
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town