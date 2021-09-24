Senior Connect
Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter against the Houston Texans.
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.(New Orleans Saints)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans, according to a report.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted the update Friday afternoon, citing sources.

According to Rapoport, the team is not looking to add McCaffrey to the injured reserve as of right now, and that rookie Chuba Hubbard will step in.

The Panthers say the running back apparently tweaked the hamstring on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished the night with 40 yards on nine touches.

McCaffrey, who was limited to three games last season due to various injuries, led the league with 324 scrimmage yards through the first two weeks of this season.

The Panthers defeated the Texans 24-9 to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

