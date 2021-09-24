Senior Connect
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels

A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.
A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the upcoming YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon have canceled the swim portion of the event after swimming advisories were issued due to elevated bacteria levels found in the water.

The Saturday morning triathlon will instead be a “run, bike, run” event.

Organizers considered moving the swimming portion of the triathlon to the ocean but it wasn’t possible due to the layout of the course.

On Friday, state recreational water quality officials issued advisories against swimming at four locations in Banks Channel off Waynick Boulevard in Wrightsville Beach. They believe that stormwater runoff from recent heavy rainfall contributed to the high bacteria counts.

Those locations were:

  • Public sound-side access between Snyder and Seashore streets
  • Public sound-side access between Taylor and Bellamy streets
  • Public sound-side access approximately 150 yards north of Lula Street
  • Public sound-side access at the corner of Waynick Boulevard and Sunset Avenue

A map of the proposed swimming route would have participants cross Banks Channel, beginning at a point between Snyder and Seashore streets and ending at Seapath Marina near Dock Drive.

