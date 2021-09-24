Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oak Island first responders participate in joint emergency training

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple first responding agencies worked together in Oak Island on Thursday night to partake in a joint emergency training exercise.

The Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Oak Island UAS Service participated in Thursday nights exercise.

The training simulated a boat crash on Sheep Island. Responders practiced putting their resources together to find a missing person faster and more efficiently. From rescue boats to drones flying above the island, they used many resources.

They say they train now, because these types of situations can happen at any time.

“That’s why we train, train, train, train, so that hopefully if we run into a scenario like this it’s easier,” says Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue Tony Young.

The exercise started after sundown and lasted about two hours.

“You know we made this kind of hard on ourselves. In a real scenario, we always say, usually, a real call is easier than the training we do. We want to make it as hard as possible during the training,” says Young.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Couple does not know who to turn to about drainage ditch.
Elderly couple does not know who to turn to about roadside drainage ditch maintenance
Woody White
Woody White resigns from UNCW Board of Trustees
Elderly couple does not know who to turn to about roadside drainage ditch maintenance
Elderly man is badly hurt in fall resulting from flooded home
Oak Island first responders participate in joint emergency training
Oak Island first responders conduct boat training exercise