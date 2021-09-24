Oak Island first responders participate in joint emergency training

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple first responding agencies worked together in Oak Island on Thursday night to partake in a joint emergency training exercise.

The Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Oak Island UAS Service participated in Thursday nights exercise.

The training simulated a boat crash on Sheep Island. Responders practiced putting their resources together to find a missing person faster and more efficiently. From rescue boats to drones flying above the island, they used many resources.

They say they train now, because these types of situations can happen at any time.

“That’s why we train, train, train, train, so that hopefully if we run into a scenario like this it’s easier,” says Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue Tony Young.

The exercise started after sundown and lasted about two hours.

“You know we made this kind of hard on ourselves. In a real scenario, we always say, usually, a real call is easier than the training we do. We want to make it as hard as possible during the training,” says Young.

