Deputies search for missing New Hanover County man

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Brandon Lee Valentine, 27, was last seen Friday in the 800 block of Tisbury Lane, deputies say.

He was wearing black shorts, a green shirt, and yellow Croc shoes.

Valentine is five-foot-seven and weighs 150 pounds with short, dark brown or blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200 or call 911.

