Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Deputies search for missing New Hanover County man

Brandon Lee Valentine
Brandon Lee Valentine(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Brandon Lee Valentine, 27, was last seen Friday in the 800 block of Tisbury Lane, deputies say.

He was wearing black shorts, a green shirt, and yellow Croc shoes.

Valentine is five-foot-seven and weighs 150 pounds with short, dark brown or blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning
The Villages at Battleship Point
Development proposed on west bank of Cape Fear River would change Wilmington’s skyline
Woody White
Woody White resigns from UNCW Board of Trustees

Latest News

UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli
UNCW chancellor to retire in June
A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 16,000 now dead in N.C. from COVID-19