Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning
The Villages at Battleship Point
Development proposed on west bank of Cape Fear River would change Wilmington’s skyline
Woody White
Woody White resigns from UNCW Board of Trustees

Latest News

A file image of a previous triathlon in Wrightsville Beach.
Organizers cancel swim portion of YMCA Wrightsville Beach Sprint Triathlon over bacteria levels
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless
Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 19.
Report: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’ after hamstring injury