Community members mourning the loss of well known EMT in Bladenboro

Donna Cagle with her husband, Wayne Cagle.
Donna Cagle with her husband, Wayne Cagle.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -Another life lost in our community after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Donna Cagle worked as an EMT for Bladenboro EMS for 21 years, but she ended her watch this week after her tough battle with COVID-19.

“She was diagnosed on August 16 and then she went to the emergency room on August 21,” said Jeanene Green, Cagle’s best friend and work partner. “This is one of the toughest things that we’ve all been through, it’s really tough, but we won’t see Donna anymore because of COVID.”

Cagle and Green worked almost every shift together for the past few years, but they were close friends even before working in EMS. Green said without a doubt, Cagle is a hometown hero.

“She was a very caring person, she was very dependable, there’s never been a time when you called on Donna and she did not reach out to help you. That was just in her nature to be caring, she’s been like that all of her life,” Green said. “She’s been in the service for 21 years, she was our secretary, she kept everything organized. We’re really gonna miss her.”

But Cagle was not vaccinated, leaving her loved ones asking ‘what if?’

“I wish she done got vaccinated. She was thinking about it, but it caught her before, it was too late,” Green said.

Now, they’re mourning her death, “it’s terrible,” Green said shedding a few tears. And remembering the uplifting kind of person she was: “She was just fun to work with. I have so many memories with her, she was always trying to make you laugh,” Green said.

And they’re hoping to spread a message to those who haven’t gotten vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated. I mean, you might get sick for a couple days after you get vaccinated, but it’s worth coming home to your family,” Green said.

