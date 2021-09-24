Senior Connect
Columbus County Schools launches free smartphone app

The Columbus County Schools app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.
The Columbus County Schools app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education has released a smartphone app to modernize the way it communicates with its teachers, students and families.

The app is free in the App Store and Google Play. The app’s description reads:

“With the Columbus County Schools mobile app, your school district comes alive with the touch of a button. Easily navigate through current news and events or check out the latest updates with social media. Quickly retrieve contact information, board meeting audio, live sports video, sports scores, lunch menus, and more! It’s your school district available at your fingertips.”

The app offers a variety of shortcuts to school resources. The app has an option to view report card dates, the parent portal, calendars, Superintendent’s messages and more. There are also shortcuts to Columbus County Schools’ website and social media pages.

To download the Columbus County Schools app, click here.

