Cape Fear Valley Health now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals at all its vaccine clinic locations and primary care offices during regular clinic hours from Monday, September 27.

Eligible individuals include the following:

Those who are 65 years old or older and residents in long-term care settings

Those who are ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions*

Those who are ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions*

Those who are ages 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

*Qualifying underlying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, including COPD asthma, dementia and other neurological conditions, diabetes, Down Syndrome, heart conditions including heart failure, high blood pressure and coronary artery disease, HIV, liver disease, overweight or obese, pregnancy, Sickle Cell disease, smoking (current or former), and transplant patients.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are also available in New Hanover County.

The Pfizer booster shot is not approved for those under 18 years of age.

A third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who are immunocompromised and at least 28 days since their second dose of the vaccine has been available since Aug. 20. Immunocompromised individuals should not receive both their third shot and another booster shot at this time.

Booster shots are available at Bladen Hospital main lobby, 501 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted; however, appointments are preferred.

Appointments can be made online here.

CVS health also announced Friday that COVID-19 booster shots are now available at select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per guidance from the public health agencies.

