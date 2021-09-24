Senior Connect
Bojangles raises over $818K to award scholarships to families of fallen, disabled service members

Bojangles created the Camo Big Bo Box in May in honor of Military Appreciation Month and pledged $1 from every box sold to Folds of Honor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An initiative from Bojangles’ raised over $818,000 to go toward providing scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled service members.

According to a press release, Bojangles created the Camo Big Bo Box in May in honor of Military Appreciation Month and pledged $1 from every box sold to Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled service members.

The goal of the campaign was to raise $750,000. Bojangles’ staff said approximately $818,500 was ultimately raised.

That money translates into 163 scholarships that will be awarded this year, including kindergarten through 12th-grade tutoring or private school tuition, as well as enrollment at two- or four-year colleges, trade, or technical schools.

“We knew fans would love the camo-themed print and the cause behind it, but we were still blown away by how our franchisees and the community wrapped their arms around this campaign and came together to help Bojangles support Folds of Honor,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles chief brand and marketing officer.

The two organizations gathered Thursday for a formal check presentation at the Bojangles on West Trade Street in Charlotte. They were joined by two Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 academic scholarships totaling $160 million, the release stated. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

