Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered in search of ‘dangerous’ sex offender who escaped from Kansas

John Freeman Colt
John Freeman Colt(U.S. Marshals Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities are reporting a dangerous sex offender who reportedly escaped a mental hospital in Kansas while posing as a doctor.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of John Freeman Colt, 42, KKTV reported.

Colt was sentenced to a prison in Kansas for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement in 2001.

Although he served his sentence, the State of Kansas deemed him too dangerous to be released and he was indefinitely civilly committed to Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007.

Colt escaped the hospital June 30 by posing as a doctor after he obtained a “replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.”

“The morning of his escape, he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping,” the Marshals Office wrote in a news release. “He was then able to convince a new staff worker (that he targeted) that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out. Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.”

Several hours passed before staff noticed he was missing.

Although his whereabouts are unknown, authorities believe he could be traveling in or around state or national parks throughout Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas or Utah.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Colt stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart with the letters BH on his left arm

Call 1-877-WANTED2 with any information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
Multiple first responder agencies worked together in Oak Island on Thursday night to partake in...
Oak Island first responders participate in joint emergency training
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river to Del Rio, Texas, from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early...
Migrant camp on Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up; Border Patrol stops using agents on horseback