Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Ammad Brown
‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
Labor shortages affect availability of favorite beverages
Labor shortages affect availability of favorite beverages
Glenn Alin Martinoff
Wilmington man gets prison time for robbing bank with screwdriver while having getaway car on test drive