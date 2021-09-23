Senior Connect
UPDATE: WPD locates 20-year-old man

Samuel Anderson
Samuel Anderson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: Anderson has been located, WPD announced Friday, September 24, at 10:25 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man.

Samuel Anderson was last seen at The Husk, a bar in downtown Wilmington, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, September 23.

Anderson’s last known clothing was a grey t-shirt, ripped jeans and white sneakers. He has a smiley face tattoo on his right calf.

He has a dirty blonde mohawk and blue eyes. He is 5′1″ and weighs 120 pounds.

If you see him, please dial 911. Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

He has been located! Thank you for sharing.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

