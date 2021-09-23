Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major hurricane.(National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.

The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend. It was centered about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west about 16 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Ammad Brown
‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expresses optimism over ongoing negotiations on the budget bill.
Pelosi: 'Our work is almost done'
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp