Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Swimming advisory issued for portion of Banks Channel

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An advisory against swimming at a sound-side site in Wrightsville Beach was issued Thursday after state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is located in Banks Channel at the public access just south of the Coast Guard Station.

According to officials, test results of water samples from the site indicate a running monthly average of 37 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. The state and federal standard is a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.

“Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals,” a news release states. “While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies show that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

“State officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Ammad Brown
‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Intracoastal Waterway
Dredging of Intracoastal Waterway set to begin in November
Malmo Loop Road NE was washed out near Maco Road, according to a post from the Brunswick County...
DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County
Untreated wastewater discharges reported in Southport, Leland due to heavy rains
“Explosion of color” expected for Fall leaves in North Carolina