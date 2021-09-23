Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sewer overflow reported in Southport due to heavy rains

((Source: Pixabay.com))
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials say recent heavy rainfalls have caused a sanitary sewer overflow in the city.

The overflow was reported Wednesday at a manhole outside of the Ninth Street lift station.

“This spill was due to inflow and infiltration from heavy rains, over eleven inches, that took place,” a news release stated.

Approximately 6,600 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into Cottage Creek.

City officials say all pumps and controls were working as designed.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Susan Stephenson is hoping someone still has her wedding dress (left) after finding out she has...
Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years
As the victim accelerated to get away, the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle with...
Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly targeted a man

Latest News

Malmo Loop Road NE was washed out near Maco Road, according to a post from the Brunswick County...
DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County
“Explosion of color” expected for Fall leaves in North Carolina
Fall Foliage prediction in NC
Fall Foliage prediction
Samuel Anderson
WPD searching for missing 20-year-old man