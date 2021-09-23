Sewer overflow reported in Southport due to heavy rains

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials say recent heavy rainfalls have caused a sanitary sewer overflow in the city.

The overflow was reported Wednesday at a manhole outside of the Ninth Street lift station.

“This spill was due to inflow and infiltration from heavy rains, over eleven inches, that took place,” a news release stated.

Approximately 6,600 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into Cottage Creek.

City officials say all pumps and controls were working as designed.

