Oak Island to host joint training exercise Thurs. night

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Oak Island will hold a joint training exercise for first responders Thursday night.

The multi-agency exercise, which will take place in the Intracostal Waterway near The Point, begins at 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately two hours, officials say. The exercise will simulate a boat crash on Sheep Island in low-light conditions.

“The purpose of this exercise will be to further develop and strengthen the inter-agency coordination between local responders for this type of event, as well as integrating aerial response features made available through new drone technology,” a news release stated.

Participating agencies will include the Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, and Oak Island UAS Services.

All on-duty supervisors for each agency have been notified of the training, as well as Brunswick County 911, the U.S. Coast Guard, the town of Holden Beach, and the Cape Fear Regional Jet Port. So, 911 calls about the training will not be needed, officials say.

Anyone with questions or concerns, can contact the Oak Island Communications Office at 910-201-8067 or click here to use the town’s “Contact Us” form.

