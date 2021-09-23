Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County restaurants battle labor, glass shortages

New Hanover County ABC Warehouse
New Hanover County ABC Warehouse(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create challenges for bar and restaurant owners across the country, including southeastern North Carolina.

Labor shortages have lead to glass shortages which, in turn, prevent alcohol distributors from packaging some of their products. This has lead New Hanover County’s ABC board to get creative.

“We’re trying to offer as many substitutes for our bars and restaurants as we can because we know it’s tough for those guys after the year they had in 2020,” said Charles Hill, general manager of New Hanover County’s ABC Board.

Business managers, however, say their customers are not always willing to accept substitutes when they go to drink at a bar or restaurant.

“People are going to drink what they like to drink, they’re brand specific,” said Ellie Craig, marketing manager at Front Street Brewery. “So finding a substitute for something isn’t always what a consumer wants, so that’s been a little bit of an issue.”

One way the New Hanover County ABC board is trying to work with local businesses to help combat the problem is by trying to keep up with increased demand. The board gets direct shipments into the ABC warehouse instead of having supplies make a stop at the state warehouse. Hill says this allows the board to get more bottles on to shelves.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve seen more coming in, the state warehouse has more coming in,” said Hill. “Hopefully it’s a trend upwards and hopefully that will be the light at the end of the tunnel for everyone.”

While Hill is hopeful the problem will be over soon, Craig says her business is preparing for a whiskey and bourbon season plagued with fewer brand options and less glass

“We’re all trying to find a workaround to this problem, this glass shortage,” said Craig. “But it’s going to continue to be an issue for a while.”

Craig says she is grateful for the effort the state ABC board is putting in to try and keep as many products stocked as possible, but knows there could be more challenges on the way.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
‘She was just this bright, shining light:’ Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Ammad Brown
‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road
Leland Citgo fire
Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning

Latest News

Mackenzie Gaskins
Alleged heroin dealer charged in man’s overdose death, deputies say
Veterans travel from as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania to attend this event and get...
American Legion Post 10 hosts veterans service event
Eric Andrew Cinotti
Town Attorney: Man charged with impersonating police officer was a volunteer, not on payroll
Oak Island to host joint training exercise Thurs. night