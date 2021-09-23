First Alert Forecast: nice and settled at home, watching future Hurricane Sam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple inches of rain have drenched the Cape Fear Region since Monday. Your First Alert Weather Team will refine the final specific tallies Thursday as, mercifully, a fall cold front will deliver a much drier and more settled weather pattern. Lower dew point temperatures will feel refreshing during warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights!

In the tropics, remnant storms Odette, Peter, and Rose are harmless but a new system - Tropical Depression Eighteen - is worth watching. Through the weekend, Eighteen will organize into a significant hurricane named Sam. Hopefully, this system will bank away from the Caribbean islands and North America but your First Alert Weather Team will need to monitor it closely.

Statistically, September is the most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season and October is third. Stay aware and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

