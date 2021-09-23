Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: better late than never; Fall conditions arrive as we watch for future Hurricane Sam

By Gabe Ross
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. Multiple inches of rain have drenched the Cape Fear Region since Monday. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to field final, specific tallies as, mercifully, a fall cold front will deliver a much drier and more settled weather pattern. Lower dew point temperatures will feel refreshing during warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights!

Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or customize your location and extend your outlook with the WECT Weather App!

In the tropics, remnant storms Odette, Peter, and Rose are harmless but a new system - Tropical Storm Sam - is worth watching. Through the weekend, Sam will likely intensify into a significant hurricane. Hopefully, Sam will bank away from the Caribbean islands and North America but your First Alert Weather Team will need to monitor it closely.

Statistically, September is the most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season and October is third. Stay aware and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

