First Alert Forecast: better late than never; Fall conditions arrive as we watch for future Hurricane Sam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. Multiple inches of rain have drenched the Cape Fear Region since Monday. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to field final, specific tallies as, mercifully, a fall cold front will deliver a much drier and more settled weather pattern. Lower dew point temperatures will feel refreshing during warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights!

Stray leftover showers notwithstanding, this is a good sample of this week's rain tallies. Extreme variability across the Cape Fear Region! Good thing the weather had been mostly dry for the days and weeks leading up to this event or else flooding would've been much worse... pic.twitter.com/uc3dEBXnyF — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 23, 2021

Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or customize your location and extend your outlook.

In the tropics, remnant storms Odette, Peter, and Rose are harmless but a new system - Tropical Storm Sam - is worth watching. Through the weekend, Sam will likely intensify into a significant hurricane. Hopefully, Sam will bank away from the Caribbean islands and North America but your First Alert Weather Team will need to monitor it closely.

New Tropical Storm Sam is officially forecast to become a major hurricane by the weekend or early next week because it will not face any significant obstacles. The northern Caribbean islands and Bermuda are watching this one closely; we are right to do so here in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/rQFzo8FIh1 — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) September 23, 2021

Statistically, September is the most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season and October is third. Stay aware and prepared with wect.com/hurricane.

