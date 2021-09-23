Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Susan Stephenson is hoping someone still has her wedding dress (left) after finding out she has...
Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years
As the victim accelerated to get away, the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle with...
Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly targeted a man

Latest News

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later
Malmo Loop Road NE was washed out near Maco Road, according to a post from the Brunswick County...
DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
More kids are getting sick with COVID delta variant