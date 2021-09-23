Senior Connect
“Explosion of color” expected for Fall leaves in North Carolina

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - This year, the leaves in North Carolina are expected to really pop, especially in the western part of the state near the mountains.

The Asheville area typically experiences one of the longest Fall color seasons in the nation because of the wide variety of elevations and biodiversity found in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This year, biologists in Western North Carolina believe we’re on track for an explosion of color, with leaves expected to be brighter and more vibrant.

If planning a road trip, whether for the day or weekend, you can take advantage of this interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map. It predicts the peaking color times around the country for the next few weeks.

Experts say if you head to the mountains anytime from the last week of September to the first week of November, you’re going to catch the kaleidoscope of colors nature offers.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

