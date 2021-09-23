Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.

They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found in dairy foods.

Experts then followed them for an average of 16 years.

Researchers found those with high levels of the fatty acid - indicating a high intake of dairy fats - had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease.

And they had no increased risk of death from all causes.

The team then confirmed the findings in other populations, after combining the results with 17 other studies involving nearly 43,000 people from the U.S., Denmark and the UK.

The study did not identify what type of dairy products the subjects consumed.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road
Flooding along Racine Drive in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
Roland-Grise Middle School
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Susan Stephenson is hoping someone still has her wedding dress (left) after finding out she has...
Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years
As the victim accelerated to get away, the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle with...
Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly targeted a man

Latest News

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later
Malmo Loop Road NE was washed out near Maco Road, according to a post from the Brunswick County...
DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
More kids are getting sick with COVID delta variant