Dredging of Intracoastal Waterway set to begin in November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A construction company is set to begin dredging the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in November, The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers announced.

On September 15, a contract for the maintenance dredging of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway was awarded to Southwind Construction Corporation for $3,808,485.

The contract covers several North Carolina counties including Brunswick, Carteret, Onslow, and Pender County.

The work will focus on dredging the high shoaling areas of the waterway for both commercial and recreational purposes. It also includes the dredging of Browns Inlet crossing which is beneficial to Camp Lejeune.

This contract also features the beneficial use of dredge material, meaning that beach quality material will be placed on adjacent beaches, where authorized throughout the contract.

The dredging is scheduled to start November 16, 2021 and expected to end March 30, 2022.

