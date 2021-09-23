Senior Connect
DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County

Malmo Loop Road NE was washed out near Maco Road, according to a post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County remains closed due to torrential rainfall Wednesday.

The road had been closed since Wednesday afternoon after a section of the roadway and the shoulder were washed out from floodwaters.

As of Thursday morning, at least one lane of the road remains closed, however, drivers should avoid Malmo Loop Road if possible.

A spokesperson for the NCDOT said crews are still waiting for the water to clear before the team can assess the damage and develop a plan of how to move forward with repairs.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Malmo Loop approximately 2-3 miles from 74/76 side. Roadway washing away. Completely impassable....

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

