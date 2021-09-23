DOT still waiting to assess rain-damaged Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Malmo Loop Road in Brunswick County remains closed due to torrential rainfall Wednesday.

The road had been closed since Wednesday afternoon after a section of the roadway and the shoulder were washed out from floodwaters.

As of Thursday morning, at least one lane of the road remains closed, however, drivers should avoid Malmo Loop Road if possible.

A spokesperson for the NCDOT said crews are still waiting for the water to clear before the team can assess the damage and develop a plan of how to move forward with repairs.

