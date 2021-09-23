Crews respond to fire at Leland gas station Thursday morning

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Around 4:45 Thursday morning, crews responded to a structure fire on Village Road Northeast in Leland.

The fire, which has since been put out, was at the Citgo in front of the Piggly Wiggly.

Leland FD gave the following statement to WECT at 6 a.m. on Thursday:

“The only update we can currently provide is that there was an active fire in the building. Units are still on scene completing operations at this time. Additional information should be available as scene operations are concluded.”

