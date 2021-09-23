American Legion Post 10 hosts veterans service event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s American Legion Post 10 is hosting over 20 Veteran Service Officers from the Winston-Salem VA Regional Office to assist veterans needing help with benefit claims.

The Veterans Experience Action Center event provides resources to help veterans with VA benefits compensation, pension claims, wellness exams, health care, mental health counseling, employment, low income support services and more.

On Thursday, people traveled from as far away as Texas and Pennsylvania to attend this event and get important questions about their claims answered; normally, the inquiry process can take a year or more.

“A lot of people who previously served may say, ‘Ah I don’t want to be a burden, I’m not in it for the money,’ but you figure for the time and the effort and the sacrifice you had to do for your family and your country, why not file a claim?” said Army Reserves veteran Letitia Edwards.

The event is being held from September 23–25 at the American Legion Post 10, 702 Pine Grove Drive, Wilmington, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday.

