Amber Alert issued for missing brother and sister in Arkansas

The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas...
The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas for Emmett Jace Scharnett, 7, and Addyson Townsend, 13.(MissingKids.org)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for missing siblings, a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.

KAIT reported the Malvern Police Department said Emmett Jace Scharnett and Addyson Townsend have been missing since 10:40 a.m. Thursday from Hot Spring County.

Emmett is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Addyson was described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A brother and sister that are the subject of a statewide Amber Alert in Arkansas are believed...
A brother and sister that are the subject of a statewide Amber Alert in Arkansas are believed to be with Nicole Scharnett, who may be driving a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license 473ZPJ.(MissingKids.org)

According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

🚨🚨ARKANSAS AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 Name: Emmett Scharnett Age: 7 White Male / 4'6" / 100 pds Brown Hair / Brow Eyes Name:...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

