Alleged heroin dealer charged in man’s overdose death, deputies say

Mackenzie Gaskins
Mackenzie Gaskins(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An accused heroin dealer has been charged in connection with a fatal overdose, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a one-month investigation into Mackenzie Allen Gaskins concluded on Wednesday when she was arrested on charges of sell and deliver heroin, death by distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Gaskins, 24, is accused of selling 20 bags of heroin to a man who would later die from an overdose on Aug. 23, the spokesperson said.

She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

