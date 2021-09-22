Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Officers honored for national award

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a night Wilmington Police Officers Kyle Petrone and Bradley Speight will never forget.

“We hear a call come out with a structure fire and that somebody was possibly trapped inside that fire,” says Officer Petrone.

The two officers were the first to arrive on the scene, the house already in flames. With time running out and with the help of a bystander, they kicked down the front door of the house. Inside, there was a woman who was trapped and unconscious on the floor.

“We kicked the door down, got it open,” says Officer Bradley Speight. “We saw a foot, we went inside the house and pulled her out, and waited on EMS to assist with CPR.”

The woman they pulled from the fire was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but ended up making a full recovery.

Not only was this night meaningful for these two officers, it also meant something to the community.

Mayor Bill Saffo and the Wilmington City Council presented them both with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum Officer of the Month award for the month of June on Tuesday night. Only four officers are nominated each month nationwide.

For Officer Petrone and Officer Speight, it’s a story that will live on.

“We still speak about this day almost daily. It’s definitely a part of us now,” says Officer Petrone.

