WILMA Dash begins and ends inside Wilmington Convention Center

By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular race in Wilmington took a new route this year. The annual WILMA Dash started and finished inside the Wilmington Convention Center.

About 300 runners raced down a hall inside the facility for the start of the 5k. The participants, all wearing masks, then ran onto the streets of downtown Wilmington for the 3.1 mile trek.

Some participants ran--some walked.

The WILMA Dash typically attracts close to 1,000 runners. COVID and inclement weather impacted turnout.

The WILMA Dash is Wilmington’s only all-female 5K put on by Wilma Magazine and sponsors.

