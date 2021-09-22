Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol has released a description of the suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road Sunday morning.

According to troopers, Ammad O’Neil Brown, 25, of Wilmington, was pulled over on the right shoulder of Carolina Beach Road near Mcquillian Drive with a flat tire. Brown was partially standing in the roadway, checking on his car, when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on Carolina Beach Road.

The vehicle, described as a black 2013-2015 Honda Civic, did not stop. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers were alerted to the collision around 6:40 a.m. but the crash could have happened between midnight and 6 a.m., officials say.

The Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help for any information, including if anyone saw Brown on the side of the road or anyone who had contact with him Saturday evening, to call 910-395-3917 or dial *HP from your cell phone.

