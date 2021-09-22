A six-month special investigation leads to two arrests for drug-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested for drug-related offenses following a six-month special investigation that ended with a search of a home in the 700 block of McMillan Avenue.

During the search, Wilmington Police Special Investigation officers found 266 grams of Methamphetamine, 38.1 grams of Opiates,13.1 grams of Marijuana, 2.62 grams of MDMA, and 311 grams of Cocaine.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Kevin Holt and 35-year-old Brandy Nicole Southard.

Holt is charged with conspiracy sell/ deliver controlled substance, conspire traffic methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opium, possession of marijuana, stolen firearm, and additional charges. Holt is currently being held without bond.

Southard is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell deliver cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, and additional charges. Southard is being detained in New Hanover County jail under a 600,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.