Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly targeted a man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) needs help identifying two suspects who allegedly targeted a man after a brief encounter at Sam’s Pit Stop BP convenience store at 27157 Andrew Jackson Highway East in Delco on September 17, 2021.

Two males, who pulled up at the Pit Stop in a burgundy Chrysler PT Cruiser and briefly entered the store, allegedly stared at the victim while he pumped gas and then followed him onto Andrew Jackson Highway.

After a U-turn onto the east bound lane, the PT Cruiser allegedly cut in front of the victim’s vehicle and stopped in the left lane.

A man exited the PT Cruiser with an object in his hand and ran toward the suspect’s vehicle, officials say. As the victim accelerated to get away, the suspect struck the victim’s vehicle with the object which damaged the driver’s side door, according to CCSO.

The two male suspects of interest were seen on surveillance footage from the convenience store.

One of the males is bald with facial hair and multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He was wearing a dark-colored short-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

The other male, who appears to be younger, has chin-length hair and was seen wearing a blue, short-sleeve shirt with NASA on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on either of the males or the burgundy PT Cruiser that has a sunroof and possibly a luggage rack is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.

