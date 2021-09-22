Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘She was just this bright, shining light,’: Gabby Petito’s former coworkers in Wilmington share their memories

Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s especially devastating for those who knew Gabby--and some even lived and worked with her in Wilmington.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s especially devastating for those who knew Gabby--and some even lived and worked with her in Wilmington.

“She was just this bright, shining light for everybody,” said Lara Witschen, a manager of Smoke on the Water in Riverlights. “She always wanted to make everybody’s experience around her special. She was always smiling, she was goofy. She always wanted to make everybody else smile right along with her.”

Petito worked at Smoke on the Water in Riverlights from 2017 to 2019, leaving the area around the time her relationship with Brian Laundrie began. One story staff members shared with us was the time she made personalized Christmas gifts for the entire staff.

“Her memories are going to live on forever and these are things that everybody that knew her are going to cherish,” said Witschen. “That’s how Gabby’s going to live on and her legacy.”

Knowing she’s gone breaks everyone’s hearts, but her loved ones won’t let her be forgotten. Smoke on the Water plans to plant a tree at the restaurant for Gabby, but in the meantime, they have a table reserved in her honor.

“It’s got pictures of Gabby, it’s got flowers,” said Witschen. “She was a flower child. SHe loved the outdoors, nature, so I think those were very important for her as well.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfaire Town Center
Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say
2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach
Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
Brunswick County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Wednesday
Ammad Brown
Suspect vehicle description released in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Ammad Brown
‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road
City donates fire station to LINC to help men who've been in the court system
City donates fire station to LINC to help men who've been in the court system
Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road
Family mourns the loss of man killed in hit and run on Carolina Beach Road
Water running off from homes and yards flood Masonboro Sound Road
Water running off from homes and yards flood Masonboro Sound Road