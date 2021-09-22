Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charlie Broadfoot, principal of Roland-Grise Middle School, sent a message to the school’s families about a social media trend that is allegedly leading students to steal items from the school.

A TikTok challenge called “Devious Lick” calls for students to vandalize and steal (lick) random items from schools.

Broadfoot said that Roland-Grise has experienced vandalism in the boys’ bathrooms that very closely follows the challenge. Soap dispensers have been removed from walls, soap and red ink have been spread on walls, and urinals and sinks are being damaged.

The principal says the school is actively investigating these incidents and students involved will face disciplinary action.

Any student caught participating in this behavior may be suspended from school, charged with repairs and could be charged criminally with malicious destruction of property.

Students found to be participating in this behavior or sharing videos of this behavior online may spend time in In-School Suspension where they will work on activities surrounding vandalism research and citizenship. Students may be asked to then share this research by giving presentations to classes during mastery or at lunch times.

The school’s leadership is asking for any student with knowledge of who is responsible for this behavior to come forward and meet with an administrator to assist in putting an end to this. Any tips and conversations will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfaire Town Center
Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say
2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach
Heavy rain and flash floods can make driving conditions hazardous
Brunswick County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Wednesday
Eric Andrew Cinotti
More charges for Leland man accused of impersonating a police officer

Latest News

Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
Roland-Grise Middle School students allegedly steal from school as part of TikTok challenge
City of Wilmington approves rezoning of Starway Flea Market property
City of Wilmington approves rezoning of Starway Flea Market property
Pender Early College High School
Pender Early College High School receives national academic achievement award
Wilmington Police Officers honored with national award
Wilmington Police Officers honored with national award