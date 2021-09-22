Pender Early College High School receives national academic achievement award

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Eight North Carolina public schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. One of those schools was Pender Early College High School.

The high school in Burgaw is one of 325 schools nationwide recognized this year for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

Pender Early College High was honored as an Exemplary High Performing School, meaning it is among North Carolina’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, and schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

Other North Carolina’s recipients honored as Exemplary High Performing Schools included Brush Creek Elementary School, Elkin Middle School, Pearsontown Elementary School and Union Elementary School.

