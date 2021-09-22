Ocean Isle Beach man facing additional child sex crime charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man previously jailed for allegedly sexually assault a child is now facing additional child sex crime charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office states that Luis Manuel Canuel, 57, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and two counts of statutory rape of a child <=15.
The alleged offenses occurred between Sept. 2016 and Sept. 2020, according to arrest warrants.
Canuel’s bond was increased to $1.4 million.
He was previously arrested on May 5 on two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, and one count of statuary sex offense with a child.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 910-253-2777 or 911.
