Ocean Isle Beach man facing additional child sex crime charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man previously jailed for allegedly sexually assault a child is now facing additional child sex crime charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office states that Luis Manuel Canuel, 57, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and two counts of statutory rape of a child <=15.

RELATED: Brunswick County man accused of sexually assaulting child, jailed on $1 million bond

The alleged offenses occurred between Sept. 2016 and Sept. 2020, according to arrest warrants.

Canuel’s bond was increased to $1.4 million.

He was previously arrested on May 5 on two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, and one count of statuary sex offense with a child.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 910-253-2777 or 911.

***CHARGED*** Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Special Crimes Unit have... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.