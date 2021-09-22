Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach man facing additional child sex crime charges

Luis Manuel Canuel
Luis Manuel Canuel(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man previously jailed for allegedly sexually assault a child is now facing additional child sex crime charges, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office states that Luis Manuel Canuel, 57, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree statutory rape of a child under 13 and two counts of statutory rape of a child <=15.

RELATED: Brunswick County man accused of sexually assaulting child, jailed on $1 million bond

The alleged offenses occurred between Sept. 2016 and Sept. 2020, according to arrest warrants.

Canuel’s bond was increased to $1.4 million.

He was previously arrested on May 5 on two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, and one count of statuary sex offense with a child.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 910-253-2777 or 911.

