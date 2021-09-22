North Carolina man sentenced to 25 years for deadly 2018 Loris shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man in Loris.

Quotase Jenrette, 24, of Clarendon, N.C., was convicted of voluntary manslaughter following a two-day trial that began on Monday, a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states.

The victim in the case, Kendall Ray, known by his loved ones as “Boot,” was found shot outside his home on Jan. 6, 2018, on Bart’s Road in Loris.

According to the the release, Ray’s younger brother and girlfriend held him in their arms as he died after Jenrette shot him once in the head.

Ray was the father of three children.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Jenrette to 25 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

“Detective John Brantly and the Horry County Police Department did an excellent job investigating the crime, locating Jenrette - who was immediately identified as the shooter - in North Carolina, and bringing him to justice,” said senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford. “We also commend the brave witnesses from the incident location for their testimony.”

