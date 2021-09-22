‘It just tears me up:’ Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search is still underway for the driver of a black Honda Civic who’s accused of hitting and killing a man on Carolina Beach Road early Sunday morning, and leaving the scene.

The victim, Ammad Brown, was on the side of the road with a flat tire when the suspect hit him.

Brown was just 25 years old, but many people in the community knew him as a talented barber and a trusted confidant. Just weeks before the hit and run, he celebrated the opening of his barbershop, “Maudy Fades.”

He worked with Greater Praise Tabernacle to customize the space on Market Street and also use the shop for outreach including providing free haircuts to the homeless. Brown was slated to begin a program at the Boys and Girls Club, but died before the event was scheduled to start this past Monday.

Brown had two pieces of jewelry he kept close to his heart, gifts given to him when he opened his own barbershop. Now his twin brother wears the set of golden clippers and his father wears the blue and red barber pole charm.

“It bonds me to him and every time I think about what he meant, and how many people he touched, it just tears me up because he was only 25 years old, he was getting ready to start flying but God’s plan superseded our plan,” said Ammad Brown’s father, Nicholas Brown, Sr.

Ammad’s mentor, pastor Richard Warren, remembers him as a driven young man who had just accomplished his dream of having his own barber shop.

“In August we did a soft opening and the kid just took off from there, he took off,” said Pastor Richard Warren. “He was not selfish, this guy gave to everyone.”

The pastor plans to continue to honor Ammad’s memory with a scholarship, but he’s first focused on getting the word out about a reward of $5,000 they’re offering for the person who helps them arrest and convict the driver who hit the 25-year-old Wilmington man.

“We want to know what happened. Why did you just hit him and leave him like he was a piece of meat? Why didn’t you stop and call authorities? Why didn’t you stop to check to see who did you hit,” said Brown. “Think about if this was your son, your child that was hit and left lying on the side of the road to die. We don’t know what his last moments of his life were like.”

His family is left to wait for justice, and until the case is closed, Brown cant even bury his son.

“Once the investigation is over, then they’ll release the body and then will be able to have a funeral so we’re waiting on…we’re at everyone else’s mercy,” said Brown.

The family is asking for anyone who saw or talked to Ammad Saturday night to reach out to law enforcement. Troopers were alerted to the collision around 6:40 a.m. but the crash could have happened between midnight and 6 a.m.

The Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help for any information, including if anyone saw Brown on the side of the road or anyone who had contact with him Saturday evening, to call 910-395-3917 or dial *HP from your cell phone.

