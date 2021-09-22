Senior Connect
Is Thursday’s contest with the Houston Texans a “trap game” for the Carolina Panthers?

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a video replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers... BEWARE! Thursday night’s prime time game at the Houston Texans has the feelings of a trap game and here’s a few reasons.

For the second time in the 3 weeks, the Panthers defense will face a rookie QB starting his first NFL start.

In week one, the Panthers had their way with rookie Zach Wilson as they sacked him 6 times on their way to a win.

Even though this is rookie Davis Mills’ first start, he did play the entire 2nd half of the Cleveland game this past Sunday after starter Tyrod Taylor got hurt.

“He wasn’t scared,” said Panthers defensive back Donte Jackson. “That’s something to keep in mind. He’ll throw the ball. He’ll take shots. He’ll stand in there and fight.”

“At the end of the day, he’s just another guy back there that I have to rush,” said defensive end Brian Burns. “We still have to be on our P’s and Q’s and follow our keys to victory.”

And here is another reason to beware of the trap. Next Sunday, the Panthers have a huge match up at the Dallas Cowboys. That game could potentially be one of the games of the week in the NFL and draw huge national attention, but next Sunday’s contest will take care of itself on October 3rd. The focus this week has to be on the Texans.

“I think when you turn the tape on, it becomes instantly clear how good of a team we are facing,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “When you watch their front 7, when you watch Justin Reed, when you watch Mark Ingram-- this is going to be one heck of a football game.”

With the Panthers being a young, building team that hasn’t accomplish much in the league, they should be able to focus on the task at hand as they are still hungry for more. At least, that’s what coach Rhule is hoping.

“At the end of the day, we have won 2 games. If what we did last week (against the New Orleans Saints) seems special at the end of the season then we didn’t have a very good season.”

