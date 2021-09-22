Senior Connect
Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deluge of rain this week has caused flooding issues across the area.

The City of Wilmington tweeted out a list of several parts of the city which are experiencing flooding issues Wednesday afternoon.

The Town of Leland tweeted that a section of Pine Harvest Drive in Magnolia Greens was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook out several roads covered by water Wednesday.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Gilbert Rd. between Benton and Clemmons. Use caution and slow down.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Malmo Loop near Colon Mintz. Only one lane passable now but getting worse. Please use caution and slow down.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Town Creek and Palmers Branch. Passible at this time. Water still rising. Use caution and slow down.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC UPDATE⚠️ Town Creek Middle/Elementary Fire Dept will be shutting down the exit lane headed from the traffic...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Rising water on Stone Chimney Road in the curve between Maple Creek Road and Baker Drive. Limited visibility through curve. Please use caution and reduce speed!

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Rice Creek Pkwy and Lake Park Dr. Passable at this time but getting worse. Please use caution!

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

