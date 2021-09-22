Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deluge of rain this week has caused flooding issues across the area.
The City of Wilmington tweeted out a list of several parts of the city which are experiencing flooding issues Wednesday afternoon.
The Town of Leland tweeted that a section of Pine Harvest Drive in Magnolia Greens was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook out several roads covered by water Wednesday.
