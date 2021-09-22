Heavy rain causing flooding issues across the area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deluge of rain this week has caused flooding issues across the area.

The City of Wilmington tweeted out a list of several parts of the city which are experiencing flooding issues Wednesday afternoon.

We’re experiencing flooding throughout the city. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown.



Flooded areas include: pic.twitter.com/YcpLgQRGJm — Wilmington, NC wants you to get the vaccine! (@CityofWilm) September 22, 2021

The Town of Leland tweeted that a section of Pine Harvest Drive in Magnolia Greens was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon.

#TrafficAlert: The section of Pine Harvest Drive between Morning View Way and Veranda Court in Magnolia Greens has been closed to traffic due to high water. The street will be reopened when the water recedes. #LelandNC pic.twitter.com/54fvayUhA2 — Town of Leland (@Townofleland) September 22, 2021

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also posted on Facebook out several roads covered by water Wednesday.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Malmo Loop near Colon Mintz. Only one lane passable now but getting worse. Please use caution and slow down. Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Town Creek and Palmers Branch. Passible at this time. Water still rising. Use caution and slow down. Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC UPDATE⚠️ Town Creek Middle/Elementary Fire Dept will be shutting down the exit lane headed from the traffic... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Rising water on Stone Chimney Road in the curve between Maple Creek Road and Baker Drive. Limited visibility through curve. Please use caution and reduce speed! Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Rice Creek Pkwy and Lake Park Dr. Passable at this time but getting worse. Please use caution! Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

