Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Tim Hower of Coastal Preps discuss Week 6 of the high school football season in the Friday Night Football Pregame.
Here’s a look at this week’s games:
Hoggard at Topsail
New Hanover at South Brunswick
West Brunswick at Ashley
West Columbus at Green Sea Floyds
South Columbus at James Kenan
East Columbus at Jones
Pender at Lakewood
Fairmont at West Bladen
South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.