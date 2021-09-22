Senior Connect
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 6

Week 6 Friday Night Football Pregame
Week 6 Friday Night Football Pregame
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon and Tim Hower of Coastal Preps discuss Week 6 of the high school football season in the Friday Night Football Pregame.

Here’s a look at this week’s games:

Hoggard at Topsail

New Hanover at South Brunswick

West Brunswick at Ashley

West Columbus at Green Sea Floyds

South Columbus at James Kenan

East Columbus at Jones

Pender at Lakewood

Fairmont at West Bladen

South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill

