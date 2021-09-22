Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former fire station property to be developed into residential boarding school for L.I.T.E program

LINC was established in 1999, to assist men and women returning from prison to become...
LINC was established in 1999, to assist men and women returning from prison to become contributing members of the community
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington approved a resolution at a meeting Tuesday night to donate a former fire station to LINC, a non-profit that assists young men and women returning from prison by providing transitional living and support services.

The resolution was passed unanimously.

Leading Into New Communities (LINC) operates the L.I.T.E. program, a structured enrichment program designed for African American males, ages 16-21 that have been involved in the court system.

According to LINC’s website, “Our goal is to encourage a change in thinking that in turn influences behavior. Ultimately, through the LITE Manhood Program, LINC, Inc. is working to ‘break the cycle of crime.’”

Frankie Roberts, a representative of LINC said the program is geared toward dropouts who commit low-level offenses, noting that 16-18-year-olds are often the biggest challenge. He said the teens stay in the residential program for 14 months and leave with their GED and a light construction technical certificate.

Mayor Bill Saffo agreed there is a lot of programming for youth but not so much for older teens.

“I support the effort and think it’s a great program,” said Saffo.

Council member Kevin Spears thanked Roberts for his years of dedication and for all that he does for the community, especially this particular population.

“The solution lies within these young men and women,” said Spears.

The property, formerly Fire Station 3, located at the intersection of Barclay Hills Drive and Princess Place Drive in Wilmington, will be used to house approximately 10-12 young men between the ages of 16 and 19.

After renovation begins, Roberts hopes the facility will be up and running within one year.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gail Tice was shot to death by her estranged husband in September 2004.
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Woman murdered inside her Landfall home by estranged husband
Mayfaire Town Center
Mayfaire announces opening of eight new retailers, including ‘lululemon’
Wilmington man struck, killed on Carolina Beach Road, troopers say
2 killed in motorcycle crash near Kure Beach
Bottles of liquor sit on the bar at Fin & Fino in uptown Charlotte
N.C. ABC commission chair resigns amid statewide liquor supply problems

Latest News

Man accused of impersonating police officer faces new charges
Man accused of impersonating police officer faces new charges
City seeks public input as Pine Grove Drive redesign project enters next phase
City of Wilmington seeks public input on Pine Grove road improvements
The City of Wilmington is asking for the public’s input as the “southern” portion of the Pine...
CFPUA kicks off new COVID Relief Program to help with bills
New Hanover County Board of Education revisited the naming of Laney High School's football...
Motion to name Laney High School’s football field fails at school board meeting